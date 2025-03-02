Saints Expect To Be More Active In Free Agency Than Last Year

Saints GM Mickey Loomis told Mike Triplett that the expectation is for New Orleans to be even more active in free agency this year than they were last year.

The Saints splurged on a $13 million deal for DE Chase Young as their headlining move, but added several other veterans including WR Cedrick Wilson, LB Willie Gay, S Johnathan Abram and OL Oli Udoh.

Triplett says it’s clear the Saints don’t have any intention of hitting the reset button, though they’ll still be conscious of their budget with another major salary cap hole to dig out of this offseason.

But Loomis has consistently defended his team as being closer to competing than people think and he apparently still holds that mindset.

The Saints could clear significant cap space with restructures, including with QB Derek Carr who it appears the team is leaning toward keeping.

That would give them the short-term space to make a few moves to try and make some waves in new HC Kellen Moore‘s first season.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.