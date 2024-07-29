Saints Have Offer On Table For RB Alvin Kamara

According to Albert Breer, the Saints have put a contract offer on the table for RB Alvin Kamara.

Kamara reported to training camp and has been fully participating in practice, as opposed to some other players around the league who have either held out or are “holding in” and not practicing while looking for updated deals.

Kamara has been seeking a new contract from the team and walked out of mandatory minicamp in June to send a message.

New Orleans has a potential out in his contract following next season, meaning Kamara is essentially entering the final year of his deal. He’s set to carry a cap figure of over $29 million in 2025, making him an obvious candidate to restructure.

Kamara, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. Kamara was in the final year of his rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year extension worth $77.133 million.

He agreed to a restructured contract last offseason and is set to make a base salary of $10.2 million in 2024.

In 2023, Kamara appeared in 13 games and recorded 180 rushing attempts for 694 yards (3.9 YPC) and five touchdowns, to go along with 75 receptions for 466 yards (6.2 YPC) and one touchdown.

