Saints Hiring Joe Woods As Defensive Coordinator

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Saints are hiring former Browns DC Joe Woods as their new defensive coordinator.

Woods was fired by the Browns after the 2022 season but has a history with HC Dennis Allen from 2014 with the Raiders.

The Saints had co-defensive coordinators in 2022 but Ryan Nielsen took the Falcons’ defensive coordinator job and New Orleans also moved on from Kris Richard.

Woods, 52, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2004 as their defensive backs coach. After a few years in Tampa Bay, Woods took the same position with the Vikings where he remained for eight years before catching on with the Raiders in 2014.

The Broncos brought Woods in as their defensive backs coach before promoting him to defensive coordinator in 2017. The 49ers hired Woods in 2019 as their defensive passing game coordinator.

Woods was hired by the Browns as their defensive coordinator in 2020 and remained in the position for three seasons.

In 2022, the Browns’ defense ranked No. 14 in total yards allowed, No. 5 in passing yards allowed, No. 25 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 20 in points per game with Woods as their defensive coordinator.