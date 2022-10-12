Saints Hosted Four Running Backs

Aaron Wilson reports that the Saints worked out multiple running backs on Wednesday, including Jordan Howard, Antonio Williams, Jordan Wilkins, and A.J. Rose.

Of this group, the Saints opted to sign Howard to their practice squad earlier in the day.

Howard, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.588 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 in 2019 when the Bears traded him to the Eagles for a sixth-round pick.

Howard played out his rookie deal with the Eagles and signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Dolphins in free agency. Miami waived him during the season last year and he signed back with the Eagles on the practice squad.

The Eagles brought Howard back in April before adding him to their practice squad coming out of the preseason. From there Howard spent time on and off the Eagles’ active roster before becoming a free agent in March.

In 2021, Howard appeared in seven games for the Eagles and rushed 86 times for 406 yards (4.7 YPC) and three touchdowns. Howard also added 19 yards on two receptions.

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him last month and he later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad. The Titans opted to waive him during roster cuts.

In 2021, Wilkins appeared in four games but hasn’t recorded a stat. Last year, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.