Saints Hosting K Justin Tucker For Workout

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Saints are hosting K Justin Tucker for a workout on Monday.

Nick Underhill adds New Orleans is also hosting K Cade York for a workout on Monday.

Tucker recently had his 10-game suspension lifted, and Tom Pelissero previously reported there was interest from multiple teams.

Sixteen different women from eight spas accused Tucker of inappropriate behavior during sessions between the years of 2012-2016, which Tucker has vehemently denied.

Tucker, 35, was signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Texas in 2012. He was re-signed as a restricted free agent in 2015.

The Ravens placed the franchise tag on Tucker in 2016 before re-signing him to a four-year extension. Baltimore re-upped him for another four years and $20 million in 2019.

He was set to make base salaries of $3.5 million and $3.55 million over the final two years of his deal when the Ravens signed him to a four-year, $24 million extension.

However, Tucker was released in 2025 after accusations by sixteen different women of sexually inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.

In 2024, Tucker played all 17 games for the Ravens. He was 22-30 on field goals (73.3 percent) and 60-62 on PATs (96.8 percent).

We will have more on Tucker as it becomes available.