Saints Hosting TE Noah Fant For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Saints are scheduled to host TE Noah Fant for a visit.

The Bengals also hosted Fant for a visit earlier this week. Schultz reports that both Fant and Cincinnati plan to stay in touch after a “positive” meeting.

Fant, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $12,590,728 rookie contract that included a $7,176,892 signing bonus when he was traded to the Seahawks.

Seattle acquired Fant as a part of the Russell Wilson trade and soon after picked up his fifth-year option for the 2023 season, which was worth $6.85 million fully guaranteed.

He was set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2023 but re-signed with Seattle on a two-year contract in March of 2024.

He was released by Seattle earlier this week.

In 2024, Fant appeared in 14 games for the Seahawks and caught 48 passes for 500 yards and one touchdown.

We will have more news on Fant as it becomes available.