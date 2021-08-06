Saints Hosting TEs Demetrius Harris & Gabe Holmes For Workouts

According to Aaron Wilson, the Saints are bringing in TEs Demetrius Harris and Gabe Holmes for workouts this week.

Harris, 30, wound up signing a with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent back in 2014. He played basketball out of UW-Milwaukee before transitioning to a football career.

The Chiefs later signed Harris to a three-year, $6.3 million contract in 2016. From there, he joined the Browns on a two-year contract in March of 2019 but was cut loose after completing his first season.

He signed on with the Bears in February of last year and became an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Harris appeared in 15 games and recorded seven receptions for 45 yards (6.4 YPC) and no touchdowns.

Holmes, 30, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue back in 2015. He managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of preseason, but was cut loose just a few weeks later.

Holmes had brief stints with the Seahawks, Ravens, and Cardinals before signing on with the Colts in 2019. He sat out the 2020 season.

The Dolphins signed him to its training camp roster last week but was, unfortunately, cut loose after a few days.

In 2018, Holmes appeared in eight games for the Cardinals but did not record any statistics.