Saints Hosting WR Jarvis Landry For Visit

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Saints are bringing in veteran WR Jarvis Landry for a visit on Wednesday.

Fowler adds that the Browns are “still in the mix” to re-sign Landry as well.

Last month, it was reported that Cleveland was looking to re-sign Landry but the two sides still haven’t come to an agreement.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. The Browns opted to release him after giving him permission to seek out a trade.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.