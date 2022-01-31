According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints interviewed former Eagles HC Doug Pederson for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday.

That kicked off what’s expected to be a busy week of interviews for the Saints.

Here’s where their search stands so far:

Saints DC Dennis Allen (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

Pederson, 53, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as a quality control coach in 2009. He worked his way up to QB coach before following Andy Reid to Kansas City and becoming the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator in 2013.

The Eagles hired Pederson as head coach in 2016. They later signed him to an extension through 2022 heading into the 2018 season, only to fire him after 2020.

Pederson led the Eagles to a record of 42-37-1 (53.1 percent) over the course of five seasons. This includes a Super Bowl championship in 2017.

We’ll have more on the Saints as the news is available.