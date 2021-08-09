Saints K Wil Lutz Facing Core Muscle Surgery, Could Be Out 8+ Weeks

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints K Wil Lutz is visiting a specialist to be evaluated for a potential core muscle surgery.

Lutz has battled a groin injury this summer and had a setback over the weekend. If he gets surgery, Rapoport says the timeline will be at least eight weeks, and probably longer given Lutz is a kicker.

Nick Underhill adds a pessimistic timeline would be about 12 weeks for Lutz, which would keep him out about half the season.

He also reports the Saints are trying out some kickers, which is as good an indication as any that Lutz could miss time.

Lutz, 27, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia State back in 2016. He agreed to a three-year, $1.62 million contract with Baltimore, but was unfortunately waived as they cut their roster down.

The Saints signed him to a contract a few days later and he’s been in New Orleans ever since. Lutz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a five-year, $20.25 million extension.

He was set to make a base salary of $3.4 million in 2021 and in each of the final two years of the deal in 2022 and 2023.

In 2020, Lutz appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and converted 23 of 28 field goal attempts (82.1 percent) to go along with 57 of 58 extra point tries (98.3 percent).

We’ll have more on Lutz as the news is available.