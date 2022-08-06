Saints LB Kiko Alonso Retiring From NFL

According to Nick Underhill, Saints LB Kiko Alonso is retiring just one day after signing with the team.

Katherine Terrell reports that there was no medical issue involved in Alonso’s retirement and that he simply changed his mind about playing for another season.

Alonso, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Bills back in 2013. The Bills traded to the Eagles in return for RB LeSean McCoy back in 2015.

From there, Alonso was traded to the Dolphins along with Byron Maxwell back in 2016 in return for a first-round pick. Miami later traded him to the Saints for OLB Vince Biegel at the start of the 2019 season.

Alonso agreed to a restructured contract in 2020 after tearing his ACL but was traded to the 49ers later in the season as a part of a deal involving LB Kwon Alexander. San Francisco later released him.

In 2019, Alonso appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 31 tackles, no sacks or interceptions, and one pass defense.

For his career, Alonso appeared in 86 games and recorded 588 tackles, three sacks, and ten interceptions. He also forced seven fumbles, recovered seven fumbles, and scored one defensive touchdown.

We wish Alonso the best in his retirement from the NFL.