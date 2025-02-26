Saints Leaning Toward Keeping QB Derek Carr

According to Nick Underhill, it sounds like the Saints are leaning toward keeping QB Derek Carr in 2025.

He adds the two sides still have some contractual matters to work out but both GM Mickey Loomis and HC Kellen Moore praised Carr’s capabilities.

Loomis told Underhill they feel like they have a quarterback they can win with in Carr, while Moore said he feels fortunate Carr is on the roster and that they’ve had a chance to meet.

Moore was previously non-committal about Carr’s status in his introductory press conference, and there was some previous reporting that he was skeptical about Carr before eventually warming up to him and the Saints’ head coaching vacancy.

Carr’s contract is a major domino for the Saints this offseason as they once again are tens of millions in the red in terms of cap space. They can clear a ton of space by restructuring his deal, but it will add to their future dead money bill to move on. They could also move on from Carr this year but it would severely restrict their options with the rest of the roster.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Saints and Carr as the news is available.