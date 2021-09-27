Saints LT Terron Armstead Out Sveral Weeks With Elbow Injury

According to Ian Rapoport, Saints LT Terron Armstead is expected to miss several weeks with an elbow injury.

However, the injury is not deemed to be season-ending at this time and Armstead should be able to return later in the year.

The Saints announced yesterday Armstead was ruled out for the game against the Patriots due to an elbow injury.

Armstead, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He’s in the fourth year of his five-year, $65 million contract and stands to make base salaries of $1.05 million and $10.15 million over the final two years of the agreement.

In 2021, Armstead has appeared in three games for the Saints, making three starts for them at left tackle.

We will have more news on Armstead as it becomes available.