Saints Make Five Moves Including Activating RT Ryan Ramczyk

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints made five roster moves on Wednesday including activating T Ryan Ramczyk from the COVID-19 list.

The full list includes:

from the COVID-19 list. Saints designated TE Garrett Griffin returned to practice from injured reserve.

returned to practice from injured reserve. Saints signed DT Braxton Hoyett signed to the practice squad.

signed to the practice squad. Saints activated practice squad DBs Dylan Mabin and Jordan Miller from the COVID-19 list.

Ramczyk, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the Saints this past summer.

In 2021, Ramczyk appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts at right tackle.