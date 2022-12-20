Saints Make Four Moves Including Placing C Cesar Ruiz On IR

The New Orleans Saints officially made four roster moves on Tuesday for Week 16.

The full list includes:

Saints placed C Cesar Ruiz on injured reserve.

on injured reserve. Saints signed LB Ty Summers off of the Jaguars’ practice squad.

off of the Jaguars’ practice squad. Saints signed LB Nephi Sewell to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Saints released LB Kenny Young from their practice squad.

Ruiz, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $12,679,205 rookie contract that includes a $6,781,240 signing bonus.

The contract includes a fifth-year option for the Saints to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Ruiz has appeared in 14 games for the Saints, making 14 starts for them at center.