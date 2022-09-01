Saints Make Four Moves Including Placing OT Trevor Penning On IR

The New Orleans Saints announced four roster moves on Thursday including placing OT Trevor Penning and DL Malcolm Roach on injured reserve.

The Saints also re-signed RB Dwayne Washington and added G Drew Desjarlais to their practice squad.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Penning, 22, was a three-year starter at Northern Iowa and earned first-team All-American and first-team All-MVFC honors in 2021, and was an honorable mention for All-MVFC in 2020. The Saints used the No. 19 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $14,143,317 rookie contract that includes a $7,466,049 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

During his four-year college career, Penning appeared in 37 games and made 33 starts with 31 of them at left tackle, one at right tackle, and one start at right guard.