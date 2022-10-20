Saints Make Four Roster Moves For Week 7

Field Yates reports that the Saints have released WR Keith Kirkwood and activated DB Alontae Taylor from injured reserve.

New Orleans also elevated WR Kevin White and CB Chris Harris to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Cardinals.

Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $7,204,684 contract that includes a $2,419,770 signing bonus.

In 2022, Taylor has appeared in two games and recorded no tackles and one pass deflection.