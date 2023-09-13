Saints Make Nine Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints have announced that they’ve signed WR Lynn Bowden and DE Kyle Phillips to the active roster. The team also signed DB Faion Hicks, TE Michael Jacobson, LB Terrell Lewis and LB Ty Summers to the practice squad.

New Orleans also placed DE Payton Turner and LB Ryan Connelly on injured reserve and terminated the contract of WR Jontre Kirklin.

Bowden, 25, was a two-year starter at Kentucky and earned first-team All-American honors as a senior. The Raiders selected him with the No. 80 pick in the third round of the 2020 draft.

Bowden signed a four-year, $4,709,416 rookie contract with the Raiders that includes a $985,031 signing bonus before being traded to the Dolphins before the start of the season.

Miami eventually cut Bowden loose and he signed on to the Patriots practice squad at the start of last season. New England re-signed him to a futures deal back in January but cut him loose back in May.

From there, the Saints signed Bowden to their practice squad back in June.

In 2022, Bowden appeared in one game for the Patriots.