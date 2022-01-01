Saints Make Seven Moves For Week 17

The New Orleans Saints activated C Erik McCoy and S Marcus Williams from the COVID-19 list on Saturday for Week 17’s game against the Panthers.

The Saints also elevated WR Kawaan Baker, C Will Clapp, G Forrest Lamp and DB Bryce Thompson to their active roster and placed TE Nick Vannett on the COVID-19 list.

Williams, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before being franchised by the Saints.

Williams will make $10.612 million fully guaranteed for the 2021 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent again in 2022.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 72 tackles, two interceptions, a forced fumble and pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.