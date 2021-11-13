Saints Make Six Roster Moves Including Placing DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson On IR

The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves on Saturday before their Week 10 game.

The full list includes:

Gardner-Johnson, 23, is a former fourth-round pick of the Saints back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year rookie contract.

In 2021, Gardner-Johnson has appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 26 tackles, one sack, an interception and four pass deflections.

White, 29, is a former No. 7 overall pick by the Bears out of West Virginia in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $16.563 million fully guaranteed rookie contract and made a base salary of $2,693,598 for the 2018 season.

White has struggled to remain healthy since being drafted. He missed his entire rookie season after sustaining a stress fracture in his shin, and then landed on the injured reserve once again in 2016 after suffering a spiral fracture in his fibula.

The year after that, White sustained another season-ending injury in Week 1 after going down with a fractured collarbone.

He signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in 2019 but was cut before the start of the season. The 49ers signed him in 2020 and he bounced on and off their practice squad for the season. San Francisco signed him to a futures deal for 2021 but released him during training camp. He later caught on with the Saints practice squad during the 2021 season.

In 2021, White has appeared in three games for the Saints and caught one pass for 38 yards.