Saints Make Three Moves Including Signing RB Latavius Murray To P-Squad

The New Orleans Saints officially signed RB Latavius Murray and DB Tre Swilling to their practice squad on Tuesday and released WR Dai’Jean Dixon from the unit.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- C/G Josh Andrews
- DE Taco Charlton
- WR Dai’Jean Dixon
- DB DaMarcus Fields
- DB Vincent Gray
- TE J.P. Holtz
- DT Jordan Jackson
- TE Lucas Krull
- WR Kirk Merritt
- DT Christian Ringo
- LB Nephi Sewell
- WR/RS Rashid Shaheed
- LB Eric Wilson
- G Drew Desjarlais
- QB Jake Luton
- RB Latavius Murray
- DB Tre Swilling
Murray, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Raiders back in 2013. After four years with the Raiders, Murray departed for a three-year, $15 million contract that included $3.4 million guaranteed with the Vikings.
Murray later signed a four-year, $14.4 million contract with the Saints in 2019. From there, he joined the Ravens during the 2021 season.
In 2021, Murray appeared in 14 games for the Ravens and rushed for 501 yards on 119 carries (4.2 YPC) to go along with 10 catches for 75 yards and six touchdowns.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!