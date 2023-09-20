Saints Make Three Roster Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially Saints promoted RB Tony Jones from the practice squad to the active roster, placed DB Marcus Maye on the suspended list, and signed DB Cameron Dantzler to their practice squad.

Dantzler, 24, was a two-year starter at Mississippi State. The Vikings selected him with the No. 89 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $4,585,625 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000 in 2023.

The Vikings opted to waive Dantzler in March and he was claimed by the Commanders. The Bill signed him to a contract earlier this offseason and are but waived him with an injury settlement. The Texans signed him to a deal in August but he was among their final roster cuts.

In 2022, Dantzler appeared in 10 games for the Vikings and recorded 50 tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.

Jones, 25, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season. The Saints opted to waive Jones, but was picked up by the Seahawks just a couple days later.

Jones lasted just a couple of weeks in Seattle before he was waived. The Seahawks decided to bring him back to their practice squad back in January. Denver signed him to a contract in March before letting him go coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Saints.

In 2022, Jones appeared in six games, two for the Saints and four for the Seahawks. He rushed for 24 yards on 10 carries to go along with five receptions for 30 yards receiving and no touchdowns.