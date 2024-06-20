Saints Make Three Roster Moves

The Saints have signed DBs Mac McCain and Roderic Teamer to contracts, per the transaction wire.

In correspondence, New Orleans has also waived DE Nathan Latu.

Teamer, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Tulane back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Chargers and was able to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

The Colts signed Teamer to a futures contract in 2021 before releasing him a few months later. He returned to the Raiders on a restricted deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, Teamer appeared in six games for the Raiders and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.