Saints Making Four Roster Moves

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are signing OL Kyle Hergel to the active roster.
In correspondence, New Orleans is placing G Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. Additionally, the Saints are elevating S Johnathan Abram and LB Isaiah Stalbird to the active roster for Week 5 against the Chiefs.
Stalbird, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 draft. He was waived coming out of training camp but quickly re-signed to their practice squad.
In 2024, Stalbird has appeared in two games for the Saints and recorded one total tackle.
