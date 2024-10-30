Saints Making Three Moves

The Saints made three roster moves on Wednesday, including signing RB Jacob Kibodi to the practice squad, per Matthew Paras.

New Orleans also designated LB Nephi Sewell and C Shane Lemieux to return from injured reserve. This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Lemieux, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He just played out the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

Lemieux then finished out the 2023 season on injured reserve with New York. He caught on with the Saints in 2024.

In 2023, Lemieux appeared in four games for the Giants with one start.