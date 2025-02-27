Saints Met With Miami QB Cam Ward At Combine

The New Orleans Saints met with Miami QB Cam Ward at the combine, according to Nick Underhill.

The Saints have QB Derek Carr and QB Spencer Rattler under contract for 2025, but neither figures to be a long-term solution at this time.

Ward is a top-two quarterback in this class and New Orleans would likely have to trade up if they want a chance at selecting him.

Ward, 22, enrolled at Incarnate Word in 2020 after only receiving offers there and Texas Southern. After two seasons, Ward entered the transfer portal and committed to Washington State.

Ward spent two years at Washington State and was a four-star transfer in the portal last offseason before committing to Miami for his final year. He led the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record and a bowl appearance as a Heisman finalist in his only season.

In his collegiate career, Ward appeared in 57 games over five years and recorded 18,189 passing yards, 158 passing touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 473 yards and 20 touchdowns.