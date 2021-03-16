Saints Officially Release WR Emmanuel Sanders

By
Wyatt Grindley
-
     

The New Orleans Saints announced that they have officially released WR Emmanuel Sanders on Tuesday.

Emmanuel Sanders

Sanders, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2010. He played out his rookie contract before signing a four-year, $38.6 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with the Broncos back in 2014.

Sanders was entering the final year of his deal when the Broncos traded him midseason to the 49ers for a third and fourth-round pick. He made a base salary of $10.5 million for the 2019 season. 

The Saints signed Sanders to a two-year, contract worth $16 million last year.

In 2020, Sanders appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 61 passes for 726 yards receiving and five touchdowns. 

