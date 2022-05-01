Saints Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed 17 undrafted free agents. 

Saints Helmets

The official list includes:

  1. Texas Tech DB DaMarcus Fields
  2. Michigan DB Vincent Gray
  3. Iowa DB Jack Koerner
  4. Auburn S Smoke Monday
  5. Cincinnati LB Joel Dublanko
  6. Notre Dame LB Isaiah Pryor
  7. Utah LB Nephi Sewell
  8. New Mexico State OL Sage Doxtater
  9. Montana State OL Lewis Kidd
  10. Iowa State OL Derek Schweigerand
  11. Penn State OL Eric Wilson
  12. Virginia Tech K John Parker Romo
  13. UC-Davis P Daniel Whelan
  14. Baylor Abram Smith
  15. Pitt TE Lucas Krull
  16. Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed
  17. Nicholls State WR Dai’Jean Dixon

Smith, 23, was second-team All-Big 12 as a senior in 2021 and led the conference in rushing yards after moving back to running back after two years at linebacker. 

In 2021, Smith rushed 257 times for 1,601 yards (6.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply