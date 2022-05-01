Saints Officially Sign 17 Undrafted Free Agents

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed 17 undrafted free agents.

The official list includes:

Texas Tech DB DaMarcus Fields Michigan DB Vincent Gray Iowa DB Jack Koerner Auburn S Smoke Monday Cincinnati LB Joel Dublanko Notre Dame LB Isaiah Pryor Utah LB Nephi Sewell New Mexico State OL Sage Doxtater Montana State OL Lewis Kidd Iowa State OL Derek Schweigerand Penn State OL Eric Wilson Virginia Tech K John Parker Romo UC-Davis P Daniel Whelan Baylor Abram Smith Pitt TE Lucas Krull Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed Nicholls State WR Dai’Jean Dixon

Smith, 23, was second-team All-Big 12 as a senior in 2021 and led the conference in rushing yards after moving back to running back after two years at linebacker.

In 2021, Smith rushed 257 times for 1,601 yards (6.1 YPC) and 13 touchdowns.