Saints Owner Says Idea Of Firing GM Mickey Loomis Is ‘Ridiculous’

Saints owner Gayle Benson recently offered some support for GM Mickey Loomis, despite another disappointing season.

“It may not be what the fans want to hear, but as far as firing Mickey Loomis, that’s ridiculous,” Benson said, via Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. “[He] does a great job. . . . When I am asked to hold Mickey Loomis accountable, I do. Not every decision works out, they never do. . . . I hold him in high esteem, and I am very pleased with what he has accomplished, acquired and is building.”

Loomis’ future with the Saints has been in question the past few years, as the Saints continue to try to get back to winning and find their next franchise quarterback.

New Orleans opted to keep Loomis last year, despite firing Dennis Allen. He elected to hire Kellen Moore as the team’s head coach and it sounds like ownership is willing to give him a longer leash to figure things out.

Loomis, 69, started his career on the business side with the Seahawks in 1983 and spent 15 years in Seattle in various roles. He was hired by the Saints as the director of football administration in 2000 and was promoted to general manager two years later.

He’s held that role ever since and received a promotion in 2013 to add executive vice president to his title. He was also an EVP for seven years for the New Orleans Pelicans in the NBA at the same time as holding that role for the Saints.

In 24 seasons under Loomis, the Saints have a record of 210-172 (.539 winning percentage) with nine playoff appearances, a 9-8 postseason record and a Super Bowl title in 2009.