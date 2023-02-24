Saints Pick Up $4.67M Of Cap Room By Reworking Tyrann Mathieu’s Deal

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Saints recently restructured S Tyrann Mathieu‘s contract for some additional cap relief.

According to Pelissero, this move cleared $4.668 million in 2023 salary cap space.

The Saints are once again working to get cap compliant before the start of free agency and have made a number of contract adjustments for cap space.

Mathieu, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2013. He was entering the third year of his five-year, $64.1 million contract that included $35 million guaranteed when the Cardinals released him.

The Texans later signed Mathieu to a one-year contract worth $7 million before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million deal with the Chiefs in 2019. He signed a three-year deal worth $33 million that included $18 million fully guaranteed with the Saints last year.

In 2022, Mathieu appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 91 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, a forced fumble, a recovery and eight pass defenses.