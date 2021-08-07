Saints Place DT Ryan Glasgow On Retired List

Luke Johnson reports that the Saints have placed DT Ryan Glasgow on the reserve/retired list, according to HC Sean Payton.

Katherine Terrell adds that Payton knew Glasgow had been thinking about retiring and going back to school to earn his Masters degree.

Glasgow, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.81 million contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 in 2020 when the Bengals waived him with a failed physical designation after multiple seasons dealing with ACL injuries.

He later signed on with the Texans and Patriots practice squads in 2020 before catching on with New Orleans and being promoted to the active roster.

For his career, Glasgow appeared in 26 games for the Bengals and Saints, recording 44 tackles, zero sacks, and a fumble recovery.