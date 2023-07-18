Saints Place Five Players On Injured Lists

The New Orleans Saints officially placed RB Kendre Miller, WR A.T. Perry and WR Shaquan Davis on the active/non-football injury list.

Saints placed DB Anthony Johnson and G Nick Saldiveri on the active/PUP list.

The players can be activated from the lists at any time between now and the start of the regular season.

Miller, 20, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller a few months ago.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,028,058 in 2023.

During his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Miller appeared in 33 games and rushed 361 times for 2,410 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.