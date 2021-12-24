Saints Place Four On COVID List Including RT Ryan Ramczyk & LB Demario Davis

The New Orleans Saints have placed RT Ryan Ramczyk, LB Demario Davis, RB Dwayne Washington and S J.T. Gray on the COVID-19 list Friday, according to Nick Underhill.

Ramczyk, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $8.891 million contract when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option for 2021.

Ramcyzk was set to make $11.064 million for the 2021 season on the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $96 million extension with the Saints this past summer.

In 2021, Ramczyk appeared in nine games for the Saints, making nine starts at right tackle.