Saints Place LB Ryan Connelly On PS Injured List

The New Orleans Saints placed LB Ryan Connelly on the practice squad injured list on Friday.

Here’s the Saints’ updated practice squad:

DB Johnathan Abram LB Ryan Connelly (Injured) WR Shaquan Davis (Injured) DT Jack Heflin DE Niko Lalos LB Anfernee Orji TE Tommy Hudson DB Faion Hicks TE Michael Jacobson DB Cameron Dantzler T Mark Evans DB Daniel Sorensen T Cameron Erving WR Jontre Kirklin RB Jordan Mims G Tommy Kraemer

Connelly, 28, was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round out of Wisconsin in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.9 million and will make a base salary of $585,000 for the 2020 season.

The Giants somewhat opted to waive Connelly in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Vikings. Minnesota waived him last year and he later caught on with the Saints.

In 2023, Connelly has appeared in one game for the Saints.