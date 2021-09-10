Saints Place WR Tre’Quan Smith & CB Ken Crawley On IR, Cut S Jeff Heath

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have released S Jeff Heath and placed CB Ken Crawley and WR Tre’Quan Smith on the injured reserve.

Smith, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus and is set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 this season.

In 2020, Smith appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 34 passes for 448 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Heath, 30, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Saginaw Valley back in 2013. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a special teams contributor and a backup safety in each of his first three years in the league before signing a four-year extension with Dallas.

The Raiders signed him to a two-year, $8 million deal back in March of last year. Las Vegas released him this past May and he caught on with the Saints last month.

In 2020, Heath appeared in 12 games and recorded 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, three interceptions, and three pass defenses.