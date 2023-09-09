Saints Place WR Tre’Quan Smith On IR, Among Other Moves

The New Orleans Saints placed WR Tre’Quan Smith on injured reserve on Saturday, according to Mike Triplett.

The Saints also elevated RB Tony Jones Jr and LB Ryan Connelly to their active roster, per Nick Underhill.

Smith, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He finished the final year of his four-year, $3,277,024 rookie contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus before signing a two-year, $6 million contract with the Saints last year.

Smith will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Smith appeared in 15 games for the Saints and caught 19 passes for 278 yards receiving and a touchdown.