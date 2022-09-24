Saints Placing CB Alontae Taylor On IR, Elevating DB DaMarcus Fields

The New Orleans Saints announced on Saturday that they are placing CB Alontae Taylor on injured reserve and elevating DB DaMarcus Fields in his place.

Taylor, 23, was originally a wide receiver before converting to cornerback during his time at Tennesee. He opted to sit out the 2021 Music City Bowl in preparation for the draft. The Saints used the No. 49 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year $7,204,684 contract that includes a $2,419,770 signing bonus.

During his four-year career at Tennesee, Taylor recorded 162 tackles, four interceptions, 15 pass deflections, and one touchdown.