Saints Placing Taysom Hill On COVID-19 List, Starting Ian Book

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are placing QB Taysom Hill on the COVID-19 list.

With backup QB Trevor Siemian already going on the list this morning, that leaves fourth-round rookie Ian Book as next in line to start for New Orleans on Monday night against the Dolphins.

Hill, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, leaving him with an $8.9 million dead cap hit. The team just gave Hill a sizable contract extension.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 649 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 53 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns, with four receptions on six targets for 52 yards.