Saints Placing WR Michael Thomas On Injured Reserve, Out For Season

Saints HC Dennis Allen announced the team is placing WR Michael Thomas on injured reserve, per Katherine Terrell.

Allen added Thomas’ toe didn’t respond as they hoped to rehab. He had dislocated his second toe and will need surgery.

He does not anticipate Thomas being able to return this season. It’s another tough blow for the veteran, as for the third straight season he’ll be put on the shelf with a lower-body injury.

Thomas has played 10 games in the past three seasons.

Thomas, 29, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Ohio State in 2016. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $5.118 million rookie contract when he agreed to a five-year, $100 million extension in 2019.

Thomas has two years left on his contract with base salaries of $15.5 million and $18.5 million.

In 2021, Thomas appeared in three games for the Saints and caught 16 passes on 22 targets for 171 yards receiving and three touchdowns.