Saints Placing WR Rashid Shaheed On Season-Ending Injured Reserve

Update:

Adam Schefter reports the surgeons ended up needing to do a full meniscus repair for Saints WR Rashid Shaheed.

That will end Shaheed’s 2024 season, as it requires a four to six-month rehab timeline whereas a trim of the meniscus would have had Shaheed back in a few weeks.

According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, the Saints are placing WR Rashid Shaheed on injured reserve.

Terrell adds New Orleans is signing WR Jermaine Jackson to the active roster and elevating WR Equanimeous St. Brown and S Johnathan Abram to the active roster for Week 7 against the Broncos.

Shaheed, 26, went undrafted back in 2022 out of Weber State, where he was a four-time All-American as a kick returner.

He caught on with the Saints and scored a 44-yard rushing touchdown in his NFL debut on his first carry. He then scored on a 54-yard touchdown pass on his first career reception.

Shaheed was tendered by the Saints as an exclusive rights-free agent and made more than the league minimum after negotiating a new deal with New Orleans. The money on his extension is for the 2025 season and he will remain with the Saints for the next two seasons.

In 2024, Shaheed has appeared in six games for the Saints and caught 20 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He has also rushed six times for 29 yards.