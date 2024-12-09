Saints QB Derek Carr Suffered Left Hand Fracture, Considered Week-To-Week

Ian Rapoport reports that Saints QB Derek Carr suffered a severe fracture in his left hand that will require several weeks for him to return.

Rapoport added that based on how late it is in the season, the injury could potentially be season-ending for Carr.

Rapoport later reported that HC Darren Rizzi said the team would not be placing Carr on injured reserve.

Adam Schefter added that Carr is considered week-to-week and will not need surgery on the fracture, which gives the team hope that he will still be able to return this season. However, he is also currently in concussion protocol as well.

Carr, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his contract when the Raiders signed him to a five-year, $125 million extension that included $70 million guaranteed in 2017.

Carr stood to make a base salary of $19.77 million in the final year of his contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension.

However, the Raiders released Carr the following season and he signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints.

In 2024, Carr has appeared in ten games for the Saints and completed 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,926 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions.

We will have more news on Carr as it becomes available.