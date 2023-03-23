Saints Re-Sign CB Isaac Yiadom

The New Orleans Saints officially re-signed CB Isaac Yiadom on Thursday, via the NFL transactions wire.

Yiadom, 27, was a former third-round pick by the Broncos out of Boston College back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $3.32 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $761,516.

Yiadom was traded to the Giants at the start of the 2020 season for a 2021 seventh-round pick. From there, he was then traded again to the Packers for CB Josh Jackson.

The Texans signed him to a contract in March 2022 before moving on from him. He later caught on with the Saints in December.

In 2022, Yiadom appeared in three games for the Texans and six for the Saints, recording one tackle.