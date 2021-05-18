Saints Re-Sign DB Eric Burrell, Place G Alex Hoffman On Retired List

The New Orleans Saints officially re-signed DB Eric Burrell and placed G Alex Hoffman on the retired list on Tuesday.

The Saints will hold the rights to Hoffman while he remains on the retired list should he opt to return at some point.

Burrell wound up going undrafted out of Wisconsin a few weeks ago. He signed a rookie contract with the Saints soon after, but New Orleans waived him just last week.

During his college career at Wisconsin, Burrell recorded 125 tackles, two sacks, four forced fumbles, two recoveries, four interceptions and 11 passes deflected over the course of four seasons and 36 games.