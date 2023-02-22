Saints Re-Sign OL Calvin Throckmorton To One-Year Extension

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints have re-signed OL Calvin Throckmorton to a one-year extension worth $940,000.

Throckmorton, 26, went undrafted out of Oregon back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints.

He signed a futures deal with the team in 2021 and wound up making the active roster out of training camp.

In 2022, Throckmorton appeared in 14 games for the Saints and made six starts.