Saints Re-Sign OL Will Clapp

The New Orleans Saints have re-signed OL Will Clapp to a contract on Tuesday, according to Field Yates.

Clapp, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract and was on their active roster the first two years of the contract.

However, New Orleans waived Clapp and later re-signed him to their practice squad before bringing him up to the active roster last year.

In 2020, Clapp appeared in eight games for the Saints but had no starts.