Saints Re-Sign QB Hunter Dekkers, Waive P Matthew Hayball

According to Katherine Terrell, the Saints have re-signed QB Hunter Dekkers and are waiving P Matthew Hayball in a corresponding move.

Dekkers had been operating as the fourth quarterback when the Saints opted to waive him to explore their options at other positions.

Dekkers, 24, started his college career at Iowa State and was the successor for Brock Purdy after he was drafted by the 49ers. However, he had to leave the program after being indicted in a federal sports gambling probe.

He eventually landed at Iowa Western, a community college, for the 2024 season and signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

During his lone year as the starter at Iowa Western, Dekkers completed 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,806 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 games.