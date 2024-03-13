Saints Re-Sign RFA FB Adam Prentice

The New Orleans Saints announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed FB Adam Prentice to a contract.

Welcome back Adam! #Saints agree to terms with FB Adam Prentice

Prentice was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

Prentice, 27, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. He originally signed a three-year $2.4 million deal with the team before Denver cut him.

The Saints claimed Prentice off of waivers before eventually waiving him soon after. He’s been on and off New Orleans’ active roster ever since.

In 2022, Prentice appeared in 13 games and rushed for 12 yards on two carries to go along with two receptions for 12 yards.