Saints Re-Sign RFA WR Deonte Harty

According to Field Yates, the Saints have re-signed restricted free agent WR Deonte Harty to a one-year tender for the 2022 season.

Harty, formerly Deonte Harris before changing his name, will make just under $4 million on the tender.

Harris, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Assumption last year. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Saints and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Harris was set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 13 games and caught 36 passes for 570 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 41 yards on five carries. He also had 690 kick return yards and 199 punt return yards.