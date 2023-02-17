Saints Re-Sign WR Keith Kirkwood

The New Orleans Saints announced Friday that they’ve re-signed WR Keith Kirkwood to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.

Kirkwood, 28, originally signed on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018 but was released after a few days and was added by the Saints. He was among New Orleans’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before re-signing to their practice squad.

The Panthers signed Kirkwood to a contract in 2020 after the Saints declined to tender Kirkwood a restricted contract. Kirkwood was set to become a restricted free agent in 2021 but returned to Carolina on another one-year deal.

Kirkwood returned to the Saints last year.

In 2022, Kirkwood appeared in five games for the Saints and caught two passes for 18 yards receiving.