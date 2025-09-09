Saints Re-Signed Two Quarterbacks To Practice Squad

The New Orleans Saints announced they have re-signed QBs Jake Haener and QB Hunter Dekkers to the practice squad.

Haener, 26, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention for All-MWC in 2020.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. He was among the Saints’ final roster cuts this year and has bounced on and off the practice squad.

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2 percent of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown and one interception.